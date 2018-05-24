Washington (CNN) The Trump administration has tapped immigration hard-liner Ronald Mortensen to be the assistant secretary of state for the Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration.

Mortensen, a fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, a Washington-based think tank that advocates restricting legal and illegal immigration, previously worked for the State Department as a foreign service officer, according to his biography on the center's website.

Mortensen's nomination was announced by the White House on Thursday, among several others, and has to be confirmed by the Senate.

The bureau that Mortensen would be in charge of is expected to provide "protection, ease suffering, and resolve the plight of persecuted and uprooted people around the world on behalf of the American people," according to its mission statement

According to the State Department, this includes working with refugee and at-risk populations to offer protection and aid.

