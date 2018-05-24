Maduro's power grab can teach us how to defend against tyranny

Frida Ghitis, a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN and The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Without a hint of irony, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro tweeted, "Let the world know. Millions of people are voting freely ... In Venezuela, it is the people who elect the president."

The world, of course, already knows, as do the Venezuelan people, that the country long ago ceased to be a democracy. Maduro, no matter what he claims happened in Sunday's election, is a dictator.

At a time when a global wave of authoritarianism is rising, a closer look at the Venezuelan tragedy reveals what was at the center of the power-grab: the dismantlement of the rule of law. It was this crucial tactic that turned one of Latin America's most enduring democracies into a basket case of social and economic collapse.

All populist autocrats try to foment divisions, find scapegoats and inflame their backers against their critics. But the path from populist autocracy to full-fledged dictatorship has one indispensable element: taking control of the judiciary and politicizing law enforcement. Once the executive controls the interpretation and enforcement of the law, it can do as it pleases.