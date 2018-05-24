Diplomacy is harder when you're simply shouting the loudest

David A. Andelman, visiting scholar at the Center on National Security at Fordham Law School and director of its Red Lines Project, is a contributor to CNN where his columns won the 2017 Deadline Club Award for Best Opinion Writing. Follow him on Twitter @DavidAndelman. The views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Well, there goes the Nobel Peace Prize. But could President Trump ever have seen himself sharing such an honor with anyone else? Or, for that matter, could he be seen as sharing a global spotlight with someone he'd not so long ago been calling Little Rocket Man?

We also need to look at the bizarre events of the last few months from the other end of the telescope.

Could Kim Jong Un ever have trusted the likes of Trump to guarantee his safety, his survival, his continued rule as a power-hungry dictator without a single nuclear sidearm, let alone a full-on arsenal? Hardly likely.

After all, would Kim really have faced down the leader who, confronted with the most urgent pleas from all of his most loyal allies abroad, was prepared to withdraw from another nuclear pact -- with Iran -- that was in fact guaranteeing exactly what Trump wanted from Kim? Zero nukes for a very long time. Not likely.