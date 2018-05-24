Breaking News

'Formula E has advantages over F1,' says former F1 champion Nico Rosberg

By Bianca Britton and Nicki Shields, CNN

Updated 8:50 AM ET, Thu May 24, 2018

Nico Rosberg tests the new Gen2 Formula E car
Nico Rosberg tests the new Gen2 Formula E car

Story highlights

  • 32-year-old Nico Rosberg was the Formula One world champion in 2016
  • He has since retired and become an investor in Formula E
  • Rosberg took the Gen2 Formula E car for a spin around Berlin

(CNN)For former Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg, it's undeniable that respect for electric motorsport is growing.

Formula E, he says, represents the future of mobility and despite what all-electric racing critics had predicted -- it's just as entertaining to watch.
"You never know what to expect," Rosberg told CNN's Supercharged. "Last time (in Paris, Sam Bird) -- who finished third -- arrived with three tires of the four! He finished the race in three tires. I mean, that's pretty impressive."
    Then there's John Eric Vergne, who managed to take the provisional pole position in Hong Kong back in December despite driving backwards over the finish line.
    "That's all the things you need to see," explained Rosberg, who was crowned F1 world champion in 2016 before retiring. "It's great how Formula E has become such an entertaining sport to watch and in many ways it has some advantages over Formula One because it is the unexpected."
    In fact, even Rosberg's father Keke, who was also an F1 world champion in 1982, has embraced the change that comes with Formula E.
    "He is an absolute petrol head. In the beginning he was like 'who is going to watch e-mobility Formula E, who needs that?' and then the other day I caught him -- he set the alarm to watch the Formula E race start!
    "So this is it, that is the biggest sign that the category is established within the hardcore racing world."
    The Gen2: Formula E&#39;s F22-inspired race car
    The Gen2: Formula E's F22-inspired race car

    It's been a while since fans have seen the German on the track. But for the first time since his shock retirement at the age of 31, he was back behind the wheel to test drive Formula E's new, futuristic Gen2 car.
    READ: "Welcome to Gotham" -- Formula E unveils next generation 'Batmobile' design
    From the Brandenburg Gate to Checkpoint Charlie, Rosberg sped through the streets of Berlin showcasing the ultramodern design and aggressive aesthetic.
    It's no surprise that Rosberg was keen to see experience the car at close quarters. Last month, it was announced he'd become an investor and shareholder in Formula E.
    "I did a donut as well in the middle of the city -- that was cool," Rosberg chuffed.
    Rosberg also took the electric vehicle through its paces on Tempelhof Airport's circuit.
    Former Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg treated fans at the Berlin E-Prix with the first public demonstration of the futuristic Gen 2 car. It will be raced in the all-electric Formula E series for its fifth season, which starts later this year.
    Former Formula One world champion Nico Rosberg treated fans at the Berlin E-Prix with the first public demonstration of the futuristic Gen 2 car. It will be raced in the all-electric Formula E series for its fifth season, which starts later this year.
    Rosberg took the car around the streets of Berlin -- from the Brandenburg Gate to Checkpoint Charlie -- and even put it through its paces at Tempelhof Airport circuit.
    Rosberg took the car around the streets of Berlin -- from the Brandenburg Gate to Checkpoint Charlie -- and even put it through its paces at Tempelhof Airport circuit.
    Formula E says the Gen2 car &quot;boasts a futuristic new-look for Formula E, but also shows a clear jump in performance over a race distance and almost double the engine storage capacity.&quot;
    Formula E says the Gen2 car "boasts a futuristic new-look for Formula E, but also shows a clear jump in performance over a race distance and almost double the engine storage capacity."
    &quot;It is a huge step in technology and innovation,&quot; Rosberg told CNN&#39;s Superchaged. &quot;It was exciting to drive through the city -- through my capital city -- past the landmarks, and I did a donut as well in the middle of the city, so that was cool.&quot;
    "It is a huge step in technology and innovation," Rosberg told CNN's Superchaged. "It was exciting to drive through the city -- through my capital city -- past the landmarks, and I did a donut as well in the middle of the city, so that was cool."
    Since retiring in 2016, Rosberg has become an investor and shareholder in Formula E.
    Since retiring in 2016, Rosberg has become an investor and shareholder in Formula E.
    It was Rosberg&#39;s first public appearance since winning the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/11/27/motorsport/rosberg-hamilton-abu-dhabi-world-champion-f1/index.html&quot;&gt;2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Mercedes&lt;/a&gt; -- which will be joining the Formula E grid for the 2019-20 season, adding to speculation that Rosberg could be returning to the track -- but he was quick to shut down rumors.
    It was Rosberg's first public appearance since winning the 2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Mercedes -- which will be joining the Formula E grid for the 2019-20 season, adding to speculation that Rosberg could be returning to the track -- but he was quick to shut down rumors.
    Viewers will be able to watch the Gen2&#39;s official debut when the fifth Formula E season begins in Saudi Arabia later this year.
    Viewers will be able to watch the Gen2's official debut when the fifth Formula E season begins in Saudi Arabia later this year.
    The most significant development in Formula E's Gen2 car is that it now has twice as much energy storage capacity -- meaning drivers will no longer have to make a mid-race car swap as they have done since the sport first launched in 2014.
    It was Rosberg's first public appearance since winning the 2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix with Mercedes -- which will be joining the Formula E grid during the 2019-20 season, adding to speculation Rosberg might return to competitive racing.
    There was speculation Rosberg might return to racing but he was quick to shut the rumors down.
    But he was quick to deny those rumors, telling CNN's Nikki Shields that he has no ambitions getting back on the grid.
    "When I finished F1 it was a blank sheet of paper and I started exploring, looking at things, and I saw that there was a huge potential in the mobility space to really have a big impact on our world and Formula E is the pinnacle of that.
    "I am very happy with where I am at the moment so my thoughts have not gone into any different opportunities and it's great to be here and supporting in the role that I am in."
    F1: Nico Rosberg on rivalries, relief &amp; retirement
    F1: Nico Rosberg on rivalries, relief & retirement

    However, Rosberg couldn't contain his excitement following his laps on Tempelhof Airport's circuit.
    "That was massively exciting," he told Supercharged.
    "It was a great, special experience for me. A lot of memories came back and just being in that space again -- (it was) really nice."
    The first opportunity to see the Gen2 in race action will come when Formula E's fifth season beings in Saudi Arabia later this year.