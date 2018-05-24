Faculty seeks USC president's ouster over campus gynecologist scandal

(CNN) A University of Southern California faculty organization is asking school President C.L. Max Nikias to resign amid a scandal involving a former campus gynecologist accused of sexual misconduct and using racist language during exams.

The group passed its resolution Wednesday night, voting 24-0 with four abstentions, said Paul Rosenbloom, a computer science professor who is president of the USC Academic Senate.

"We the Academic Senate, as the elected body of the Faculty of the University of Southern California, believe that new leadership is in the best interest of the University now and going forward," Rosenbloom said in a statement.

The day before, Daniella Mohazab became the seventh woman to file suit against Dr. George Tyndall and USC in Los Angeles County Superior Court. She's seeking damages for, among other things, sexual battery, negligent hiring and retention, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

"This is just the beginning," said Gloria Allred, Mohazab's attorney.

Read More