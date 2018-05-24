Johnson & Johnson hit with $25.75 million verdict in talc-asbestos case

Story highlights A woman said she developed pleural mesothelioma after using Johnson & Johnson Baby Powder

(CNN) A California jury hit Johnson & Johnson and other companies with a $25.75 million verdict, saying the company was negligent and did not warn consumers about possible health risks from its Baby Powder.

The couple who brought the suit, Joanne and Gary Anderson, claim that she developed a kind of cancer after using the company's Baby Powder. The jury returned a $21.75 million compensatory damage amount on Tuesday and, after deliberating on punitive damages, came back with an additional $4 million.

In Los Angeles Superior Court, the Oregon woman said she was an avid bowler and used the powder in her shoes and on her hands for years. She also used it when her children were younger to help with diaper rash. Experts in court estimated that she used the powder more than 10,000 times.

Doctors diagnosed Anderson with pleural mesothelioma, a cancer that develops in the lining of the lungs that is often linked to exposure to asbestos. The two minerals are often mined near each other, although since the 1970s, talc used in all consumer products has been required to be asbestos-free. Johnson & Johnson says its talc does not contain asbestos.

The jury said that J&J was liable for two-thirds of the compensatory amount and 100% of the punitive amount. Other companies named in the lawsuit -- including Honeywell/Bendix, Borg Warner and Fel-Pro -- are on the hook for the rest. Anderson said she was also exposed to asbestos when she watched her husband work on his car.