As Nipah virus spread is suspected, government to compensate victims

New Delhi (CNN) The Nipah virus outbreak in India's southern state of Kerala is suspected to have spread to the neighboring state of Karnataka, where two people are being tested for it, a health official told CNN.

A 20-year-old woman and a 75-year-old man in the port city of Mangalore showed symptoms of the virus -- which can cause fatal brain inflammation -- after traveling to Kerala, where they came into contact with infected patients, said Dr. Rajesh BV, a district surveillance officer in Karnataka.

"We are still waiting for their blood results, but we have seen their condition is improving," he added.

Eleven people have died in the outbreak, Rajeev Sadanandan, additional chief secretary for Kerala's Department of Health and Family Welfare, told CNN. Another 14 people are confirmed to have contracted Nipah virus, while 22 are awaiting test results after showing symptoms.

The situation is "under control," with a Central Expert Team continuously reviewing treatment procedures, infection control practices and the availability of personal protective equipment, Sadanandan said.

