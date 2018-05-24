Pranksters trick UK's top diplomat. Foreign Office not laughing.

(CNN) The British government has opened an investigation into how a notorious duo of Russian pranksters were able to add British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to their list of punked politician and celebrities.

A man pretending to be Armenia's new Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had an 18-minute conversation with Johnson.

It covered relations with Russia, the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, the Syrian situation, the United States pulling out of the Iran nuclear deal and advice on how to deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vladimir Krasnov and Aleksey Stolyarov -- known respectively as "Vovan" and "Lexus" -- have pranked singer Sir Elton John and US Energy Secretary Rick Perry, among others, by pretending to be politicians.

The duo have denied insinuations that they are backed by the Kremlin or Russian intelligence, but their crank calls tend to target Russia's real or perceived adversaries.

