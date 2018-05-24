Sweden passes law defining sex without consent as rape

(CNN) Sweden has become the latest European country to recognize sex without mutual consent as rape, passing a bill stipulating that people must consent to sex with clear verbal or physical language and that silence will no longer be interpreted as "yes" in sexual encounters.

The law, which passed in a 257-38 vote on Wednesday, was hailed by activists as a landslide victory for women's rights in Sweden and around Europe. Sweden joins nine other European countries that have made lack of consent a crime.

In most European countries, rape must include violence or threats by the perpetrator. When the Swedish law goes into effect on July 1, prosecutors will no longer need to prove that violence or threats were used in order to obtain a conviction.

Activists hope the new law will have ripple effects across the region.

"Today's vote marks a huge victory for women's rights activists in Sweden who have been campaigning tirelessly for this change for more than a decade," said Anna Blus, Amnesty International's women's rights researcher for Europe, in a news release by the organization.

