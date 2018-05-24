(CNN) They are traveling from Los Angeles and Sydney, Buenos Aires and Toronto, Stockholm and London to have their say in a landmark referendum that has divided their country.

Ireland will vote Friday on whether to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the country's constitution, which says a mother and her fetus have equal rights to life.

If Yes wins, Ireland is expected to enact legislation that will allow for terminations up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy. A No vote would keep Ireland's abortion laws -- some of the strictest in the European Union -- in place.

Men and women from the Irish diaspora and both sides of the debate have posted about their journeys home on social media under the hashtag #HomeToVote, sharing photos and stories from airports, planes, cars and trains.

Lauryn Canny, a Yes voter, tweeted a photo of her passport and boarding pass along with another picture of herself wearing a "Repeal" sweatshirt. "I'm coming #HomeToVote ! Will be traveling 5,169 miles from LA to Dublin and will be thinking of every Irish woman who has had to travel to access healthcare that should be available in their own country."