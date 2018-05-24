'Survivor' crowns a winner after history-making vote

(CNN) Warning: This post contains spoilers about the season finale of "Survivor."

The tribe spoke, but, unfortunately, its members were split.

In the season finale of "Survivor: Ghost Island," the final vote came down to a tie for the first time in the show's 36-season history, leaving the responsibility to chose a winner solely on the shoulders of one person.

The final three contestants came down to Domenick Abbate, Laurel Johnson, and Wendell Holland, who competed against Angela Perkins in a fire challenge -- narrowly landing him a spot in the final three.

At the final tribal counsel, the jury vote resulted in a tie between Holland and Abbate.

