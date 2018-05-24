'Solo' revives thrill of seeing new actors inhabit old roles

(CNN) One of the intriguing aspects of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" involves whether fans embrace Alden Ehrenreich and Donald Glover as they approximate younger versions of Harrison Ford and Billy Dee Williams. And if that seems self-evident, given a recent trend in movies -- and "Star Wars" in particular -- it's a welcome departure from using computer gimmickry to "de-age," or even resurrect, actors.

The first "Star Wars Story," "Rogue One," employed computer-generated effects to revive Peter Cushing and, fleetingly, shaving decades off Carrie Fisher.

Hollywood has been utilizing that technology for some time, sometimes in response to an actor's unexpected death -- bringing back Tony's mother (played by Nancy Marchand) on "The Sopranos" and Oliver Reed in "Gladiator" when the century began, and more recently, Paul Walker in "Furious 7."

The technique has improved in the intervening years, if not entirely escaping a slightly creepy look -- creating younger versions of Robert Downey Jr. ("Captain America: Civil War"), Jeff Bridges ("Tron: Legacy") and Sean Young ("Blade Runner 2049").

When "Rogue One" was released, John Knoll, the chief creative officer at Lucasfilm's Industrial Light & Magic, told the New York Times that because of the cost involved, "I don't imagine anybody engaging in this kind of thing in a casual manner."

