Breaking News

Harvey Weinstein expected to turn himself in to NYPD

By Brynn Gingras and Sonia Moghe, CNN

Updated 4:23 PM ET, Thu May 24, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

harvey weinstein 4
harvey weinstein 4

    JUST WATCHED

    Harvey Weinstein expected to turn himself in

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(16 Videos)

(CNN)Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to the NYPD related to sexual misconduct charges that could come as early as Friday, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Weinstein's New York-based attorney, Benjamin Brafman, on Thursday declined to comment on whether his client would be turning himself in.
The disgraced Hollywood producer is under investigation for alleged sex crimes in New York, Los Angeles and London.
Report: Federal prosecutors begin Harvey Weinstein investigation
Report: Federal prosecutors begin Harvey Weinstein investigation
Dozens of women have come forward publicly to accuse him of misconduct following reports in The New York Times and The New Yorker in 2017 about his treatment of women, including young actresses with whom he worked.
    He has been accused of rape, assault and other forms of sexual misconduct. His representative said he sought treatment after the accusations and any allegations of non-consensual sex were "unequivocally denied."
    Read More
    Harvey Weinstein&#39;s attorney says client is &#39;lonely and angry&#39;
    Harvey Weinstein's attorney says client is 'lonely and angry'
    The allegations catalyzed the #MeToo movement that's drawing attention to sexual misconduct, sending ripple effects across multiple industries and taking down powerful men.
    The news follows a Wall Street Journal report that federal prosecutors in New York have started a sex-crimes investigation involving Weinstein.