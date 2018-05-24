Harvey Weinstein expected to turn himself in to NYPD

(CNN) Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to the NYPD related to sexual misconduct charges that could come as early as Friday, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Weinstein's New York-based attorney, Benjamin Brafman, on Thursday declined to comment on whether his client would turn himself in.

The disgraced Hollywood producer is under investigation for alleged sex crimes in New York, Los Angeles and London.

News that Weinstein would be turning himself in follows a Wall Street Journal report that federal prosecutors in New York have started a sex-crimes investigation involving Weinstein.

Dozens of accusations