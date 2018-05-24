Breaking News

Federal prosecutors begin Harvey Weinstein investigation, report says

By Sonia Moghe and Brynn Gingras, CNN

Updated 12:31 AM ET, Thu May 24, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Weinstein empire unravels amid scandal
Weinstein empire unravels amid scandal

    JUST WATCHED

    Weinstein empire unravels amid scandal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Weinstein empire unravels amid scandal 01:10

(CNN)Federal prosecutors in New York have started a sex-crimes investigation into Harvey Weinstein, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Federal investigators are also examining whether Weinstein "lured or induced any women to travel across state lines for the purpose of committing a sex crime," as part of the inquiry, according to the WSJ report.
When asked for comment by CNN, Weinstein's attorney Benjamin Brafman confirmed his comments reported in the WSJ.
Brafman said he has met with federal prosecutors in Manhattan "in an attempt to dissuade them from proceeding" and will continue to meet with them in coming weeks.
    Harvey Weinstein&#39;s attorney says client is &#39;lonely and angry&#39;
    Harvey Weinstein's attorney says client is 'lonely and angry'
    "Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in nonconsensual sexual acts," Brafman said.
    Read More
    In addition, a New York state grand jury is hearing testimony and other evidence in the criminal sex assault case against Weinstein, a source with knowledge of the investigation confirmed to CNN.
    Weinstein is under investigation for alleged sex crimes in New York, Los Angeles and London.
    Dozens of women have come forward publicly to accuse him of misconduct following explosive reports in The New York Times and the New Yorker last year about his treatment of women, including young actresses with whom he worked.
    He has been accused of rape, assault and other forms of sexual misconduct. His representative said he sought treatment after the accusations and any allegations of nonconsensual sex were "unequivocally denied."
    The decades of alleged abuse by Weinstein set in motion an ongoing anti-harassment movement that has been punctuated by the "#metoo" campaign.
    It has had ripple effects across multiple industries, taking down powerful men in the media and business worlds.