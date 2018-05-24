Federal prosecutors begin Harvey Weinstein investigation, report says

(CNN) Federal prosecutors in New York have started a sex-crimes investigation into Harvey Weinstein, The Wall Street Journal reports, citing unnamed sources familiar with the matter.

Federal investigators are also examining whether Weinstein "lured or induced any women to travel across state lines for the purpose of committing a sex crime," as part of the inquiry, according to the WSJ report.

When asked for comment by CNN, Weinstein's attorney Benjamin Brafman confirmed his comments reported in the WSJ.

Brafman said he has met with federal prosecutors in Manhattan "in an attempt to dissuade them from proceeding" and will continue to meet with them in coming weeks.

"Mr. Weinstein has always maintained that he has never engaged in nonconsensual sexual acts," Brafman said.

