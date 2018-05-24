'Bachelorette' Becca Kufrin admits to falling for 2 men

Story highlights The new "Bachelorette" says she found love with more than one man

Famously jilted, she says she now sympathizes with "The Bachelor"

(CNN) Becca Kufrin went from brokenhearted to opening her heart to two men.

The new "Bachelorette" told "Entertainment Tonight" that sparks really flew with two of the contestants on her show.

"I did develop really strong feelings for a couple of them, and I did fall for two guys at the end, yes," she said.

Kufrin was famously jilted by Arie Luyendyk Jr. during the 22nd season of "The Bachelor" after he ended their engagement to pursue runner-up Lauren Burnham.

On Wednesday, Luyendyk and Burnham announced they plan to marry January 12 in Hawaii.

Read More