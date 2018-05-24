Catch the Pre-Memorial Day LivingSocial sale before it ends tomorrow night

Story highlights Shop LivingSocial for 25% off with promo code: "SAVE25"

Pre-Memorial Day savings on beauty services, dinner, spa treatments, brunch and more

Memorial Day discounts are your before the weekend during the LivingSocial Pre-Memorial Day Sale.

No more waiting to splurge on nice dinner out or get that beauty treatment. Memorial Day weekend is upon us and — aside from honoring the brave men and women who've served in our military — that means our favorite retailers will be offering up incredible savings. Here are the deals LivingSocial is offering today and tomorrow only as part of their Pre-Memorial Day savings.

For 25% off acitivities and services near you, use code "SAVE25" at checkout.