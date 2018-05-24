Give your home a major spring update with these Memorial Day deals

Story highlights Three major home decor retailers are offering steep discounts for Memorial Day

Shop the deals from Joss & Main, AllModern and Birch Lane

Memorial Day sales aren't just about scoring a discount on a mattress. These savings stretch to almost every area of your home -- bedroom, living room and patio included. So if you're looking for a bigger home upgrade than just a box spring, we've got good news for you: A number of popular home goods retailers, including AllModern, Birch Lane and Joss & Main, are offering noteworthy discounts on decorative pieces that may be just what you need.

Savings on sofas, table lamps, wall art, nightstands and outdoor patio furniture are just the start. At AllModern, the site is offering an extra 15% off until May 29, using the code SPF15 at checkout. Birch Lane is offering an extra 15% off your order, plus free shipping, using the code BLUESKIES at checkout, from Thursday until May 30 for Memorial Day. At Joss & Main, you can take an extra 20% off your shopping cart from Thursday until May 29, using the code STRIPES at checkout.

With so many ways to save on all your home upgrades this season, Memorial Day really is the perfect time to get your abode ready for summer and beyond.

To get your shopping cart started, we've rounded up some of our favorite home goods pieces up for grabs. Simply enter the promo code at checkout and get ready to enjoy some stellar savings.

AllModern

Glastenbury Storage Cabinet ($226.99, originally $323.99; allmodern.com)

Sleek Ceramic Elephant Figurine ($21.99; allmodern.com)

Baffin Cube Ottoman ($66.99, originally $100; allmodern.com)

Chantay 2 Piece Nesting Tables ($68.99; allmodern.com)

Strum Wall Shelf ($15; allmodern.com)

Pawlett Fabric Loveseat ($243.99; allmodern.com)

Birch Lane

Sherman Duvet Cover Set ($28.99, originally $99.99; birchlane.com)

Map of the World III Graphic Art Print ($35.99, originally $249.99; birchlane.com)

Ermont Bar Cart ($94.99; birchlane.com)

6-Piece Cotton Towel Set ($45.99, originally $70.99; birchlane.com)

Oliver Cotton Throw Pillow ($29.99, originally $31.99; birchlane.com)

Leominster Dining Table ($179.99, originally $349.99; birchlane.com)

Joss & Main

April 9' Woodhaven Market Umbrella ($47.99, originally $99.99; jossandmain.com)

Kate Sling Beach Chair ($58.99, originally $204.99; jossandmain.com)

Forand Turino Pitcher ($15.99, originally $22; jossandmain.com)

Manzano 58" TV Stand ($176.49, originally $399.99; jossandmain.com)

Louise Tripod Floor Lamp ($219.14, originally $325; jossandmain.com)

Defoe Bamboo 5-Piece Bathroom Accessory Set ($40.99; jossandmain.com)

Trigg Hanging Small Wall Decor ($25; jossandmain.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed price at the time of publication.