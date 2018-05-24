Everything you need to know about buying Himalayan salt lamps

Story highlights Himalayan salt lamps have grown in popularity in recent years

There are a lot of products out there that claim to make your home a healthier place. Light therapy alarm clocks are thought to improve your overall mood and help you wake up more naturally; weighted blankets are designed to help you fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly. And Himalayan salt lamps are said to improve your home's overall air quality, which may be why they've grown in popularity over the past few years.

If you've been scratching your head over what exactly a Himalayan salt lamp is, here's a quick explainer. This wellness product is created out of pink salt crystals that are native to areas close to the Himalayas, like Pakistan. The pink salt is used in everything from cooking slabs for grilling to what's known as "salt therapy" at local spas. When it comes to the lamps, the pink salt is thought to release negative ions into your space, which would be able to get rid of dust particles that may affect your health. Because of that, many believe that it can do everything from increasing your energy levels to alleviating symptoms of allergies.

It's important to note that no major studies have supported the health benefits of Himalayan salt lamps, even though plenty of people out there swear by them. But that being said, we still think this popular home decoration can make a great addition to your home. The lamp emits a pinkish hue that makes the ambience more warm and relaxing. Different designs can fit your home's aesthetic, including lamps shaped like cats or miniature versions, which make ideal night lights.

Luckily, there are plenty of options out there with high customer satisfaction ratings, some of them going for under $20. They include Amazon No.1 Best-Seller Levoit's Kana Himalayan Salt Lamp ($25.99; amazon.com), Himalayan Glow Natural Salt Lamp ($17.85; amazon.com) and the Amethya Natural HImalayan Salt Lamp ($14.95; amazon.com).

While we can't promise that these will keep your home healthy, they will keep your home stylish. And that's fine by us.

