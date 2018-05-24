Seoul, South Korea (CNN) North Korea says Kim Jong Un is still willing to meet Donald Trump "at any time and in any way," after the US President abruptly canceled what would have been a historic summit between the two leaders scheduled for June.

Kim Kye Gwan, a top official at North Korea's Foreign Ministry, said in comments published Friday by the country's state-run media KCNA that Trump's decision runs counter to the global community's wishes for peace on the Korean Peninsula.

"We reiterate to the US that we are willing to sit face to face at any time and in any way," said Kim, who has negotiated with US counterparts for years.

"I would like to conclude that President Trump's statement on the North Korea-US summit is a decision that is not in line with the wishes of the who hope for the peace and stability of the Korean peninsula as well as the world."

JUST WATCHED Trump cancels summit with North Korea Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Trump cancels summit with North Korea 02:33

President Trump canceled the summit Thursday in a letter addressed to Kim Jong Un, citing recent hostile comments from top North Korean officials and concern over how Pyongyang's willingness to give up its nuclear weapons. Trump said it would be "inappropriate" to have the summit given his concerns open the possibility that the two could still meet.

Read More