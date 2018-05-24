Malaysian court sentences Australian grandmother to death by hanging

(CNN) An Australian woman has been sentenced to death by hanging after a Malaysian court overturned an earlier acquittal of drug smuggling charges.

However, Exposto was not permitted to leave the country and return to her home in Sydney. However, she was released on bail while prosecutors appealed the verdict.

The death penalty will not be immediately carried out, as Exposto still has the right to another appeal, according to Sky.

Malaysia carried out seven executions in 2017, according to Cornell Law School.