The 13-year-old South African boy kidnapped for a bitcoin ransom has been found

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) The South African teenager who was kidnapped by unknown men demanding a $120,000 ransom in bitcoins has been found alive, police say.

Katlego Marite, 13, was taken by three men in a car as he played with two friends near his home in the eastern province of Mpumalanga on Sunday.

Police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi confirmed to CNN that Marite had been found but declined to comment further on the circumstances.

"The combined efforts by the police and the community paid off when Marite was found safe and sound. The circumstances under which he was found are a subject of investigation," Hlathi said.

The police spokesman also declined to comment on whether the bitcoin ransom demanded by the kidnappers was paid.