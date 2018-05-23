Las Vegas casino workers may strike for first time in decades

(CNN) Thousands of unionized hotel and casino workers in Las Vegas are ready to go on strike for the first time in more than three decades.

About 25,000 members of the Culinary Union voted Tuesday to authorize a citywide strike in Las Vegas unless they reach a contract deal with their employers by June 1, union spokeswoman Bethany Khan said.

The contracts of 50,000 workers, including bartenders, guest room attendants, cocktail servers, porters and cooks at 34 casino resorts on the Las Vegas Strip and Downtown Las Vegas are set to expire May 31.

The workers eligible for the strike are about half of the hospitality employee population in the city, Khan said.

Workers are looking to protect their jobs, health care and benefits, according to Khan. Union officials are also negotiating for stronger contracts that will give workers greater protections when it comes to sexual harassment and immigration.

