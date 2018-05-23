USA Gymnastics CEO apologizes for 'horrific acts' of Larry Nassar

(CNN) USA Gymnastics CEO Kerry Perry apologized Wednesday for the "horrific acts" of Larry Nassar at a congressional hearing examining the Olympic community's role in sex abuse scandals.

"I want to apologize to all who were harmed by the horrific acts of Larry Nassar," Perry said.

She said she was "appalled and sickened by the despicable crimes" of Nassar and said USA Gymnastics has taken a new course over the last five months to protect athletes.

Also speaking at the hearing are Jamie Davis, the CEO of USA Volleyball; Tim Hinchey, president and CEO of USA Swimming; Susanne Lyons, acting CEO of the United States Olympic Committee; Steve McNally, executive director of USA Taekwondo; and Shellie Pfohl, president and CEO of the US Center for SafeSport.

Developing story - more to come