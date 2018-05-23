Border Patrol agent kills undocumented woman in Texas

(CNN) An undocumented immigrant was shot and killed Wednesday by a Border Patrol agent in Rio Bravo, Texas, according to US Customs and Border Protection.

The agent was responding to a report of illegal activity near a culvert and discovered a group of undocumented immigrants, the agency said.

The agent tried to apprehend the group, but he came under attack by people using blunt objects. The agent fired at least one round, fatally wounding one person, CBP said.

The names of the agent and the deceased have not been released. A law enforcement source said the immigrant was female.

Read More