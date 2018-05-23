Undocumented immigrant shot, killed by border patrol officer in Texas

(CNN) An undocumented immigrant was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon by a US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer in Rio Bravo, Texas, according to a CBP news release.

The release said a Border Patrol agent responded to a report of illegal activity near a culvert and discovered a group of undocumented immigrants.

The CBP said the agent tried to apprehend the group and came under attack by multiple people using blunt objects. The agent fired at least one round, fatally wounding one person, the agency said.

The names of the agent and the deceased person have not been released, but a bystander video posted on Facebook said the latter was a woman.

In the video, a woman yells at an officer: "Why are you mistreating them? Why are you mistreating them? Why did you (shoot) at the girl? You killed her. He killed the girl. She's laying there and she's dead."

