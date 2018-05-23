Story highlights Forecast models have not been in agreement on where the expected storm will go

It will continue to bring tropical moisture into the South from Louisiana to North Carolina

(CNN) Sorry to rain on your beach barbecue: There is a 70% chance of tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico over Memorial Day weekend and an even better chance of soaking rains across the eastern Gulf Coast.

Hurricane season doesn't begin until June 1, but that doesn't mean we won't see some action Saturday or Sunday.

Forecast models have not been in agreement on where the expected storm will go, but they have agreed that it will form. It is now a small cluster of thunderstorms near Belize. Over the next 48 hours, the atmosphere is not favorable for development, but conditions look more favorable as we move into the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center says there is a 70% chance that a subtropical or tropical depression could form in the Gulf of Mexico.

The American forecast model has been very wishy-washy on the location. Most of its runs have shown the storm moving across the Florida peninsula. The European model has been a little more consistent, showing a tropical or subtropical storm drifting ashore near New Orleans.

Read More