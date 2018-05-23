(CNN) Five days after a gunman slaughtered 10 people at a Texas high school, teachers are returning to work on Wednesday.

Santa Fe High School teachers and staff are returning "to support each other and prepare for our students' return," said Leigh Wall, superintendent of the Santa Fe Independent School District.

The teachers will not be convening at the high school today, CNN has learned. Instead, teachers will be working at Santa Fe ISD headquarters.

Students will return next Tuesday, Wall said. They'll have access to "counseling assistance from many state and local agencies" and will see additional law enforcement officers on campus, the superintendent said.

While Santa Fe grieves the deaths of eight students and two teachers, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will host a second roundtable discussion Wednesday to find ways to help stop school violence. The first roundtable was held Tuesday.