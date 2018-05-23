Officers disciplined in arrest of NBA's Sterling Brown, police chief says

(CNN) Milwaukee police on Wednesday released body camera video of the arrest and tasing of Sterling Brown as the department's chief apologized for the incident.

Members of the force were disciplined, Chief Alfonso Morales said at a news conference.

"The department conducted an investigation into the incident which revealed members acted inappropriately and those members were recently disciplined," Morales said, without taking questions. "I am sorry this incident escalated to this level."

Police previously said that the Milwaukee Bucks rookie was tased and arrested on January 26 after he became confrontational over an alleged parking violation. Brown was not charged with a crime as a result of the incident, which prompted an internal affairs investigation.

In the video, an officer repeatedly questions Brown about his identity and why he parked his car in front of a Walgreen's. Brown answers that and other questions. Several other officers arrive. At one point, an officer demands Brown take his hands out of his pockets, and other officers grab the athlete and pull him to the ground, before he is tased.

