Las Vegas shooter's house had empty closets, no bed frames, search warrant says

(CNN) Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock was known as a high roller at the city's casinos, but the inside of his residence was sparse and unflashy, according to a search warrant obtained by police.

"The house contained minimal furniture and possessions," states the search warrant, one of many documents released Wednesday by police. "The closets were empty. The beds consisted of box-springs and mattresses, but no bed frame."

The garage also was empty and clean -- and full of ammunition.

The home of Stephen Paddock in Mesquite, Nevada.

"The ... corner of the garage contained shelving units with neatly stacked and aligned ammunition and clips of various caliber. A gun safe was opposite of the shelf," the search warrant states.

Paddock paid $369,022 for a 3,000-square-foot, two-bedroom stucco house on a cul-de-sac in Mesquite, Nevada, a town about 82 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

