5 things for May 23: North Korea, primary results, Zuckerberg, ZTE, leukemia & germs

(CNN) There won't be any more running starts in pro football, as the NFL makes a huge change to kickoffs . Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. US & North Korea

Hopes for a historic summit next month between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appear to be dimming , at least for now. Trump questioned whether preparations for the June 12 meeting in Singapore could be completed in time, though he said things might be worked out "over a period of time." Secretary of State Mike Pompeo believes a summit can still happen.

So, what happened? Some US officials think South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who met yesterday with Trump in the Oval Office, oversold Kim's commitment to denuclearization, and Trump also is convinced that China is to blame for the North's recent harsh tone. CNN's Stephen Collinson says now that we've all gotten beyond the initial wave of enthusiasm over a possible meeting, we're left with this sobering reality: The idea that Kim would just up and dump his nukes was a little far-fetched. Well, summit or not, at least we'll have these commemorative coins of Trump and Kim.

2. Primaries

2018 is shaping up to be the year of the Democratic woman (Democrats have a record number of female candidates in House races), and last night's primaries in the South continued the trend. Stacey Abrams made history in Georgia, becoming the first black woman in the nation to clinch a major party's nomination for governor. But she'll face an uphill climb in the fall general election (the GOP candidates are headed for a primary runoff); Republicans have dominated statewide races in Georgia for more than a decade.

In Kentucky, Amy McGrath, a former Marine fighter pilot and political newcomer, beat one of the state's best-known political figures to win the Democratic primary for a US House seat and will take on incumbent GOP Rep. Andy Barr in the fall. And in Texas, several congressional districts that Democrats view as winnable in November held primary runoffs as well.

JUST WATCHED Abrams' bid to be first black female governor Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Abrams' bid to be first black female governor 03:18

3. Mark Zuckerberg

Mark Zuckerberg got through his testimony to Congress last month pretty much unscathed. He didn't fare as well yesterday with European lawmakers in Brussels. The Facebook CEO apologized for mistakes, like the data-sharing scandal and other privacy woes, but members of the European Parliament ripped him for what they said was his dodging of their questions. The forum's setup -- with all the lawmakers asking their questions first, then Zuckerberg answering them -- didn't help. As it ended, Zuckerberg promised the lawmakers Facebook would respond to all of the questions in writing in the "next few days."

JUST WATCHED Zuckerberg grilled by European lawmakers Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Zuckerberg grilled by European lawmakers 02:26

4. ZTE

JUST WATCHED This is what a trade war looks like Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH This is what a trade war looks like 02:08

5. Leukemia & germs

Can a germ-free lifestyle later trigger leukemia in children ? A new study published in the journal Nature Reviews Cancer proposes exactly that. It says children who grow up in cleaner households in the first year of life and who have fewer interactions with other children are more likely to develop acute lymphoblastic leukemia, the most common type of childhood cancer. The study's author, who believes the cancer could be preventable, looked at more than 30 years of research on childhood leukemia to come up with his theory. Other experts warn that more specifics must be confirmed and emphasize that hygiene and safety are still crucial.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

'A driven perfectionist'

Philip Roth, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist and one of the 20th century's most prolific writers, died in New York at age 85

Like finding a winning lottery ticket

A family in Paris digging around in the attic found an ancient Chinese vase in a shoebox. It may sell for a small fortune at auction.

Royal garden party

It was essentially Prince Charles' birthday party, but all anyone cared about was getting another glimpse at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

JUST WATCHED Harry and Meghan make post-wedding appearance Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Harry and Meghan make post-wedding appearance 01:30

Real classy ...

Meanwhile, some wedding guests of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are selling their goody bags from the event online -- for, like, $10,000.

JUST WATCHED Royal family releases official wedding photos Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Royal family releases official wedding photos 03:27

BBQing while black

After a white woman reportedly called the cops on a black family's barbecue, residents of Oakland, California responded -- with a massive barbecue

Love never dies

Pop artist Robert Indiana has died at age 89, but his iconic LOVE sculptures will live on.

Robert Indiana's "Love" postage stamp, issued in 1973.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"I am not racist."

Attorney Aaron Schlossberg, better known as the guy seen ranting in that viral video against workers in a New York cafe for speaking Spanish. He apologized , saying viewing the video allowed him to see how his words and actions hurt people.

JUST WATCHED Attorney in viral rant says he's not a racist Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Attorney in viral rant says he's not a racist 01:25

AND FINALLY ...

Cat fight