Gigantic cracks in Hawaii threaten to swallow home

(CNN) OK, Mother Nature, can we give Hawaii residents a break now?

Earthquakes rattled the homes of residents in the Leilani Estates community as a nearby volcano erupted, sending red hot lava oozing over their community that consumed anything in its way. Residents on the Big Island are coping with volcanic ash and toxic gasses spewing from the fissures left behind.

Now they're left to deal with gigantic cracks that threaten to swallow homes whole.

Tam Hunt took photos Monday of his neighbor's house, showing the ominous cracks splitting the foundation the home sits on. While the family home is still above ground, a corner of the property looks like it's barely holding on from crumbling into the abyss below.

Tam Hunt took this picture of his neighbor's home.

"I saw the family checking their house on Friday and the crack was not as bad. I went back Monday and noticed that it had gotten worse, so I texted (the homeowner) about it," Hunt told CNN.

