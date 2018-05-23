Will Smith teases social media over official 2018 World Cup song

Hollywood superstar Will Smith has been teasing social media that he's part of a musical quartet which is behind the official 2018 World Cup song.

The multi-talented actor and rapper, best known for his role in "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air," posted a picture on Instagram with fellow musician Nicky Jam with the caption, "One Life to Live. Live it Up. #2018FIFAWorldCup."

It's been reported the record will be released on Friday.

In the post, Smith tagged Diplo, an American DJ and Era Istrefi, a singer from Kosovar -- fueling speculation the quartet recorded a song for the event.

