Breaking News

Unai Emery succeeds Arsene Wenger as new Arsenal manager

By Zahid Mahmood, CNN

Updated 5:38 AM ET, Wed May 23, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal SPT_00015211
Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal SPT_00015211

    JUST WATCHED

    Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Arsene Wenger to leave Arsenal 02:23

Story highlights

  • Wenger left the club in May after 22 years in charge
  • Arsenal name Emery as the Frenchman's successor
  • Emery has previously managed PSG and Sevilla

(CNN)A surprise for some, but confirmation for everyone else.

After days of speculation, Arsenal have officially announced that former Paris-Saint German coach Unai Emery will succeed Arsène Wenger as their new coach.
Rumors had been swirling for days in the British media that the Spaniard -- who had previously guided PSG to the Ligue 1 title and won three consecutive Europa League titles with Sevilla -- would be the surprise choice to replace the long-serving Frenchman.
    On Wednesday, Emery said in an official statement: "Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run.
    "I'm very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal's history."
    Read More

    'Ideal' person for the job

    Emery announced his decision to leave PSG last month after two seasons in charge.
    Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis said the 46-year-old was the "ideal" person for the north Londoners.
    "Unai has an outstanding track record of success throughout his career, has developed some of the best young talent in Europe and plays an exciting, progressive style of football that fits Arsenal perfectly," Gazidis said in a statement.
    "His hard-working and passionate approach and his sense of values on and off the pitch make him the ideal person to take us forward."
    More to follow.