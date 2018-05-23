Story highlights
- Wenger left the club in May after 22 years in charge
- Arsenal name Emery as the Frenchman's successor
- Emery has previously managed PSG and Sevilla
(CNN)A surprise for some, but confirmation for everyone else.
After days of speculation, Arsenal have officially announced that former Paris-Saint German coach Unai Emery will succeed Arsène Wenger as their new coach.
Rumors had been swirling for days in the British media that the Spaniard -- who had previously guided PSG to the Ligue 1 title and won three consecutive Europa League titles with Sevilla -- would be the surprise choice to replace the long-serving Frenchman.
On Wednesday, Emery said in an official statement: "Arsenal is known and loved throughout the world for its style of play, its commitment to young players, the fantastic stadium, the way the club is run.
"I'm very excited to be given the responsibility to start this important new chapter in Arsenal's history."
'Ideal' person for the job
Emery announced his decision to leave PSG last month after two seasons in charge.
Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis said the 46-year-old was the "ideal" person for the north Londoners.
"Unai has an outstanding track record of success throughout his career, has developed some of the best young talent in Europe and plays an exciting, progressive style of football that fits Arsenal perfectly," Gazidis said in a statement.
"His hard-working and passionate approach and his sense of values on and off the pitch make him the ideal person to take us forward."
More to follow.