NFL owners decide on policy for players kneeling during National Anthem

There is no rule that prevents players from protesting

NFL teams will set will their own rules regarding players who want to kneel during the National Anthem, NFL team owners decided Wednesday in Atlanta.

There will also be an option for players to remain in the locker room while the anthem is played.

Instead of a league-wide rule, it will be up to each team to decide whether there would be discipline for a player protesting during the National Anthem.

Should a player protest on the sideline, the NFL can fine a team, but not the player.