NFL owners mull penalty for players kneeling during National Anthem

Story highlights The National Anthem is among topics owners have discussed this week in Atlanta

There is no rule that prevents players from protesting

Atlanta (CNN) As NFL owners work to conclude their spring meeting Wednesday in Atlanta, a big question remains: How will teams respond if players protest during the National Anthem?

There is no rule that prevents players from protesting. However, citing unnamed sources, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated , as well as writers at ESPN , say NFL owners have considered new approaches, including leaving it up to home teams to decide whether players take the field before the National Anthem is played. If they do appear and players kneel, teams could be assessed 15-yard penalties, the sources said.

Asked Tuesday about the 15-yard penalty option, an NFL spokesperson told CNN, "As always, conversations at league meetings are candid, thoughtful and thorough. The clubs explore every option and idea on any policy, and discuss the merits and drawbacks of each approach. We will continue the conversation tomorrow."

At the conclusion of the meetings on Wednesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to hold a news conference, as is his custom. Typically, Goodell addresses policy and rule changes.

Previously, Goodell has said the league believes players should stand for the National Anthem. However, he has pointed out that players say "they're not doing this in any way to be disrespectful to the flag."

