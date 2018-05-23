Story highlights CNN World Rugby visits Fiji

(CNN) It's a training session like no other -- a thigh-burning run up near-vertical sand dunes, set against a stunning backdrop of sun, sea and Fijian pasture.

Nadroga rugby club boasts some of the best players Fiji has to offer, and the Sigatoka sand dunes are the team's secret weapon.

The only dunes in Fiji, it's a place where some of stars of the sport have been made, including future professionals and Olympic champions.

But these dunes are about more than sharpening legs and lungs.

"Once you accept discipline to be part of your life, you'll go a long way," Nadroga coach Timoci Kunavore, whose team regularly partakes in sessions on the dunes, tells CNN World Rugby