Senate passes proposal to expand private health care for veterans

(CNN) The Senate voted Wednesday to give veterans more freedom to see doctors outside of the VA's health care system, fulfilling a promise of President Donald Trump, who has said that veterans should be able to access private care whenever they're dissatisfied with the VA's options.

The measure passed the Senate by a 92-5 vote and now heads to the President's desk.

The bill would allow veterans to seek care from a private physician, with the approval of a VA health care provider, when they feel that VA's health care systems can't provide the care they need. Veterans could also seek care in the private sector when they experienced long wait times, or the treatment was not at the level they expected.

The sweeping legislation also provides $5.2 billion for the VA's Choice program, which would allow it to operate for another year. Acting VA Secretary Robert Wilkie had warned lawmakers last month that the program could run out of money as early as Memorial Day, causing veterans to see disruptions in their care.

Trump has said he is ready to sign the bill "immediately" to ensure that veterans receive "the care they deserve."

