Trump: 'We will know next week about Singapore'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that further clarity about his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un would come next week.

"We will know next week about Singapore," he told reporters at the White House before departing for New York.

Trump is due to meet the North Korean dictator on June 12 in the Southeast Asian city-state. But he cast doubts this week that preparations for the historic encounter would be ready by then.

Instead, Trump suggested in the Oval Office on Tuesday that the meeting could be delayed.

A day later, he appeared slightly more confident.

