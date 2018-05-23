Trump planning to withhold aid from undocumented immigrant home countries

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Wednesday his administration is devising a plan to withhold US foreign aid funds from the home countries of immigrants who illegally enter the United States.

Speaking at a roundtable on illegal immigration and the MS-13 gang, Trump offered few specifics about the plan and it was unclear if he was referring to the illegal entry of any undocumented immigrant or those who have committed other crimes. It was also possible he was referring to situations where home countries refuse to accept undocumented immigrants convicted of crimes in the US once they have served their prison sentence.

"Many of these countries we give tremendous amounts of aid to. Tens of millions of dollars. And we're working on a plan to deduct a lot of the aid because I happen to believe that it's not so hard," Trump said during the event in Bethpage, New York.

"So we're going to work out something where every time somebody comes in from that country, we're going to deduct a rather large amount of money from what we give them in aid -- if we give them aid at all, which we may not just give them aid at all," he added.

A White House spokesman could not immediately clarify the President's comments.

