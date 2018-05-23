Trump legal team's move sets stage for possible presidential deposition in Zervos case

(CNN) The latest filing by Donald Trump's legal team in the Summer Zervos defamation suit sets the stage for a formal request by the former "Apprentice" contestant's lawyers to question the President under oath.

Zervos filed a lawsuit against Trump in January 2017, in which she alleged that Trump defamed her in 2016 after she said he sexually assaulted her in 2007.

Trump's attorney, Marc Kasowitz, filed an answer to the complaint Tuesday evening, as required by a stipulation agreement between the two sides filed earlier this year.

The answer is an eight-page list of denials that also includes nine so-called affirmative defenses that largely reassert Trump's main legal arguments in the case, including that a sitting president is immune from prosecution under the US Constitution's Supremacy Clause.

Kasowitz also alleges in the answer that Zervos is not entitled to punitive damages as a matter of law, that Trump's "alleged defamatory statements" are true and that they are privileged or protected speech, among other arguments.

