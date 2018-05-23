Stacey Abrams won the Georgia county once known for being all white

(CNN) Stacey Abrams made history Tuesday night by being the nation's first black woman nominated for governor by a major political party. She also upended Georgia's conventional wisdom about minority candidates.

If there was a conception that African-Americans will have trouble winning primaries in areas without many minorities, Abrams shattered it; she won everywhere and by huge margins.

In fact, out of Georgia's 159 counties, she won all but 6 of them, besting rival Stacey Evans in many white enclaves across the state.

Particularly notable is Abrams' resounding victory in Atlanta-area Forsyth County, which was considered hostile to African Americans for nearly a century. Before some recent changes, it was referred to for years by area residents, and virtually was, a whites-only county.

Read More