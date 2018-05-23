Washington (CNN) Stacey Abrams, who handily won the Georgia Democratic primary for governor, dismissed on Wednesday the state's traditionally deep red status as an obstacle in her general election candidacy.

"I think we are a blue state, we're just a little confused," Abrams told CNN's Alisyn Camerota on "New Day." "We haven't had candidates who have done the work of really lifting up the voice."

Abrams defeated former Georgia state representative and moderate Stacey Evans. If elected, Abrams would be the country's first black female governor

"We're not going to win trying to put together the old guard coalition," Abrams said Wednesday. "We have a new opportunity because Georgia has changed dramatically in the last 15 years. And we know if we take advantage of that change, we can actually get to victory."

