Special counsel reveals potential witnesses in Manafort trial

(CNN) The special counsel's office for the first time Wednesday revealed some of the witnesses it may put on the stand against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, as prosecutors and Manafort's team argued several legal questions in advance of his trial this September.

The prosecutors' office said they intend to call to testify Melissa Laurenza, a private attorney who helped Manafort and his longtime deputy Rick Gates file allegedly misleading foreign lobbying registrations with the Justice Department, as well as individuals from companies Manafort worked with.

"We expect her to testify," prosecutor Greg Andres told Judge Amy Berman Jackson about Laurenza in court.

It was the also first time prosecutors named Laurenza publicly, though it's been widely known her statements were used to build the case against Manafort. The district's chief judge forced Laurenza to testify before the grand jury last year about Manafort's and Gates' federal lobbying submissions. A spokesman for the law firm where Laurenza works did not immediately reply to a request for comment Wednesday.

Andres said prosecutors have not told Manafort's legal team whom else they may call for the trial. But the other witnesses likely will include people who worked for the now-defunct lobbying firm Podesta Group, the consulting firm Mercury Public Affairs and a public relations firm secretly hired to help roll-out a report on Ukrainian politicians prepared by the law firm Skadden Arps as a supposedly independent analysis.

Read More