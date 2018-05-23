(CNN) Minnesota Republican Rep. Erik Paulsen on Wednesday signed a petition to force series of votes on immigration proposals, marking 21 House Republican members and the first GOP congressman to sign in a week.

The signature means that there are just four more Republicans needed to force the issue -- assuming all 193 Democratic House members sign on. As of Wednesday morning, 183 Democrats had signed the petition.

The move comes even as Republican leadership is working hard to convince Republicans to hold off. In a statement, Paulsen said leadership had run out of time.

"President (Donald) Trump and leaders in Congress promised to fix DACA. They haven't," Paulsen said, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that protected young undocumented immigrants who came to the US as children that Trump opted to end last year. "I took action to solve this problem and there's bipartisan support to do so."

The physical petition must be signed in person in Washington, and lawmakers are scheduled to leave by the end of this week for a weeklong Memorial Day recess.

