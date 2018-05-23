Pompeo dodges questions on Trump's cell phone security

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declined to say whether he has advised President Donald Trump to be mindful of using an unsecured cell phone in his conversations with friends and for sending tweets.

"I am the Secretary of State. I will leave to others the President's phone. I won't walk away a single bit from what I said previously. Every elected government official has responsibility to comply" with security protocols, Pompeo said in testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

In a spirited exchange, Democratic Rep. William Keating of Massachusetts repeatedly try to elicit an answer from Pompeo on whether the nation's chief diplomat and former CIA director had warned the President in private about the use of his personal cell phones.

"You wouldn't tell the President if he had an unsecure phone, 'Hey Mr. President you gotta get a new phone.' You wouldn't tell him that? Why wouldn't you tell him?" Keating asked.

Pompeo side-stepped the question, telling lawmakers that he has "managed for 16 months not to talk about conversations I have had with the President."

Read More