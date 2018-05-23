Pompeo contradicts Trump on 'deep state' accusations

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday that he "does not believe there is a deep state" at the State Department or the CIA -- contradicting President Donald Trump's repeated assertion that there are forces within the government conspiring against him.

Just hours after Trump tweeted about the existence of a "criminal deep state" within the government seeking to sabotage his presidency, Pompeo was asked point blank by lawmakers on the House Foreign Affairs Committee whether believes there is a deep state at the State Department.

"I don't believe there is a deep state at the State Department," Pompeo responded, adding that he had not seen the President's comments.

Pompeo was also asked if a "deep state" existed at the CIA where he formerly served as director.

"You know this term 'deep state' has been thrown around. I'll say this. The employees who worked with me at the CIA nearly uniformly were aimed at achieving the President's objectives and America's objectives," he said.

