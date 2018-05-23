Pete Souza's new book throws 'SHADE' on Trump administration

Washington (CNN) Former presidential photographer Pete Souza can't stop, and won't stop, throwing shade at the Trump administration.

"SHADE: A Tale of Two Presidents" will be published in October, Souza announced Wednesday in an Instagram post.

Since the end of the Obama administration, Souza, who photographed Presidents Barack Obama, a Democrat, and Ronald Reagan, a Republican, has frequently taken to his Instagram account to post images in response to President Donald Trump's actions and policies. While some of the images were subtle critiques, Souza, who hadn't previously been seen as a partisan figure, soon became known for visually trolling the Trump administration, which, he said Wednesday, "has become a reality game show."

"I do this not as a partisan hack, but as an American citizen concerned about the future of our democracy because of our current president," Souza posted on Instagram. "My commentary on Instagram has been subtle, sometimes humorous, and certainly more respectful than his commentary on Twitter."

He kept it up.