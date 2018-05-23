4 new reasons Trump's anthem war on the NFL isn't going away

Washington (CNN) If you thought the last Super Bowl would spell the end of a season of American discord over the National Anthem and picking on the National Football League by President Donald Trump, you were sorely mistaken.

Colin Kaepernick still can't find work. Trump is still talking about the National Anthem. The NFL is making weird choices about what to do. Team members are still split on whether to visit the White House after winning the championship.

A lot of these storylines converged this week. Here's what happened:

1. League will allow penalties for kneeling during the anthem, but give players choice

As NFL players start to prepare for the 2018-2019 season with contract disputes and team summer camps, the league decided Wednesday to allow teams to throw the penalty flag for players who kneel, but also to allow players to skip the anthem altogether.